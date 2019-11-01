David Sotak

David Anthony Sotak, 75, of Ladysmith, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
David was born July 22, 1944 at St. Mary's Hospital in Ladysmith. He lived in the Donald area and married Donna Mae Wicke on Aug. 21, 1965. In 1976, he relocated his family back to Ladysmith.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He attended church at First Baptist Church of Glen Flora and enjoyed the sermons by Pastor Ray Rogers.
David is survived by his girlfriend Luanne Butler of Ladysmith; his daughter, Denise Schwarz (Chris Dyer) of Sevierville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; Steve Sotak of Thorp, Ashley Sotak of Rothschild, Kevin (Kalynn) Baughman of Antigo, Mona Baughman (Teddy Draeger) of Medford, Randall Baughman of Sheldon, Billie (Wendell) Zeiset of Stanley and Sierra Schwarz of Rice Lake, four great-grandchildren, Kami Clark, Easton Zeiset, Winter Draeger, and Leah Zeiset. He is further survived by a sister Christine Alcorn of Encampment, Wyo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sotak in 1972 and Rita Sotak in 2012; his wife,Donna in 2014; a brother Gary Sotak in 2011 and a son Douglas Sotak in 2016.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later dat with the time and place. All will be welcome.
