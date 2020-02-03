Daniel Lukasik, 81, of Ladysmith, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home.
Daniel was born on Oct. 29, 1938 in Chicago, Ill. to Eugene and Mildred (Gasiorowski) Lukasik. He came to Rusk County on Jan. 31, 2006 and married Michal Mendleski on Nov. 8, 2006 in Ladysmith.
He delivered meals on wheels and loved his morning coffee at The Family Restaurant with all his friends.
Daniel was affiliated with St. Anthony’s Parish in Tony and Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Michal; daughter, Suzanne Brey; granddaughter, Taylor; nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Eugene “Babe” Lukasik and sister, Mill Dieker.
Charlie the cat was his best friend and slept by his side. Duffy (the other cat) loved Daniel to brush her.
He traveled the backroads for fishing spots and loved his car shows.
Daniel liked feeding all the wild animals, like Ted E. Bear, with ice cream sandwiches and the rest of the Gang. Checking out, toodle-loo.
Per Dan’s request, there will be no services. Dan wanted everyone to know how much he appreciated all of you!
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
