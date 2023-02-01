Robert Knobeck

Robert John Knobeck, 92, of Exeland, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake of natural causes after a 2-week illness.
Robert was born on Oct. 12, 1930, in Radisson, to William and Myrtle (Thorhaug) Knobeck. He lived in Radisson for 34 years, moving to Exeland in 1964. He married Jean Baker on Nov. 14, 1964, in Exeland.
He worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad for years. He owned and operated a family dairy farm and sawmill until he retired.
Robert enjoyed fishing, gardening and painting/drawing. He spent many hours hanging out at his son’s welding repair shop, visiting and sharing stories with customers.
Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean, and their four children, William “Bill” Knobeck, Rodney “Rod” Knobeck, Karla Knobeck and Melissa Knobeck, all of Exeland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Myrtle; his brother, Wilbert “Bud” Knobeck and his sister, Lorraine Knobeck Pearson.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Winter Evangelical Free Church in Winter with Pastor Tonee Martin officiating.
Burial followed in Windfall Lake Cemetery in Exeland.
Memorials may be directed to Robert’s family.
