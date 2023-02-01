Robert Knobeck

Robert John Knobeck, 92, of Exeland, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake of natural causes after a 2-week illness. Visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Winter Evangelical Free Church in Winter with Pastor Tonee Martin officiating. Burial followed in Windfall Lake Cemetery in Exeland.