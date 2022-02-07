LaVina Erke

LaVina A. Erke, 84, of Tony, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
LaVina was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Ladysmith, to James and Georgia (Sweet) Volling. She was married to George Galetka, and they later divorced. She then married Bob Erke. He preceded her in death in 1996.
LaVina was known as a person who knew her way around the kitchen. She worked for nearly 40 years as a cook for the Flambeau School, retiring as the district’s food service director. Just as much as she loved to cook, she loved seeing the children come through the lunch line each day. They were treated to her "made-from-scratch" meals, homemade bread, and of course, homemade desserts. She always went the extra mile to make sure lunch time was special for the kids. LaVina would spend all week cooking in the kitchen at school, and then on the weekend she would cook in the kitchen at Club 8 (currently known as J & S Supper Club).
After she retired, she became the "kitchen" lady at her church, Glen Flora Lutheran. She organized and prepared food for church dinners, funerals, Wednesday Club, and Vacation Bible School. Each year for Vacation Bible School she and her crew of helpers would dress up each day in costumes that matched the theme of the week to serve the kids. It’s hard to know who enjoyed this more, the cooks or the kids.
LaVina was an active member of Glen Flora Lutheran Church. In addition to managing the kitchen for many years, she served on the church council, was chairperson of the First Congregational Care & Outreach Committee, and was active in the Women’s Group. She was also active in the Glen Flora Community Club, organizing and preparing the food for the annual Glen Flora Days Pork Dinner.
LaVina was Grand Marshal for the Glen Flora Days Parade in 2005.
LaVina was a loving, caring, and giving person, who always put the needs of others before herself. Whether it was family, neighbors, friends, or those little ones going through the lunch line each day, her mission in life was to serve others. Her friendly smile, generous spirit, and heart of gold will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
She is survived by her two children, Vicki Rosolowski (Shawn Josi) of Ladysmith and George Galetka of Ladysmith; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Cory) Krisik-Kado of Spring Valley, Karla (Jim) Cole of Ladysmith and Kelsey Galetka (Trevor Witt) of Stanley; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Bettye (Lloyd) Edming; many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Ida May van Doorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; her grandsons, Michael Rosolowski and Blaine Galetka; her brother, Bob Volling and a sister, Rita Taber.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church in Glen Flora with Pastor Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again from 10 a.m. until service time, Thursday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glen Flora Lutheran Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.