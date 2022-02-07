LaVina Erke

LaVina A. Erke, 84, of Tony, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church in Glen Flora with Pastor Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again from 10 a.m. until service time, Thursday, at the church.