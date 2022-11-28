Edward Anderson

Edward “Ed” Anderson, 83 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Marshfield.
He was born on March 31, 1939 in Ladysmith to Ervin and Edna (Sarb) Anderson. He was a lifelong resident of Ladysmith. Ed was a veteran of the US Army and served for 3 ½ years in Germany.
On January 18, 1964, he and Carol Mae Anderson were married in Rusk County. She preceded him in death in 2007. Ed enjoyed making wooden pens, clock making, fishing, hunting, and canoeing. He was also family orientated. Ed worked as a hydro-dam operator on the Flambeau River.
Survivors include two sons Roy & Cheryl Anderson, Ryan & Sandie Anderson, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother Richard & Inez Anderson of Rusk County and sister-in-law Diane Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents Ervin & Edna Anderson, wife Carol and brother Raymond Anderson.
A Masonic service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Ladysmith Masonic Lodge, Mystic Tie Lodge #280. Visitation will be held at the Lodge starting at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Mark Steckel, the Masonic Lodge Chaplin, will be officiating the Masonic Service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
