Josephine Edmonds

Josephine “Jo” Ellen Edmonds, Sheldon, passed away quietly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, due to complications of a stroke.
Jo Ellen was born to Marvin and Lisetta (Endeward) Knutson on Oct. 3, 1945, in Minnesota. During her childhood, she gained a wonderful stepfather, Wilbert “Shorty” Olson and the family relocated to Wisconsin. After graduating from Tony High School, she married Richard “Dick” Edmonds on Sept. 19, 1964. They resided in Illinois for a few years before returning to the Sheldon area with their three children and establishing residence. Dick and Jo remained on the homeplace until they were called to their final rest.
Jo and her husband, along with Ed and Linda (Knutson) Rymer, owned and operated Thompson’s Grocery Store on Main Street, Sheldon. As years progressed and the store sold, Jo worked at Brost’s Cheese factory (Foremost Farms) and Allen Bradley. They also maintained a small dairy operation during those years. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School.
Jo enjoyed staying busy and volunteered for various events and fundraisers. As a cancer survivor, she showed the world her strength and determination, refusing to ever indicate any hint of weakness.
She is survived by all three children, Chris (Shelley) of Larimore, N.D., Jeff (Barb) of Mountain Green, Utah and Lisa (Jason) Taylor of Sheldon; grandchildren, Zachary and Katrina Wry, Lexie Miller, Brielle Edmonds, Kendall Edmonds and Oliver Taylor and great-grandchildren, Elliot Miller, Leo and Ari Wry.
Preceding her in death were her husband, mother, father, stepfather, sister Pat and nephew Carey.
Jo Ellen came from a large extended family of 17 children. A combination of Knutson, Olson and Ahrens kids made for a lively houseful and a lifetime of friendships. She was a friend to many and loved to have fun. Mom enjoyed taking trips, eating out, visiting or just shooting the breeze over a cup of coffee.
The following memorials will be conducted by Pastor Dean Herberts and held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Main Street, Sheldon.
Visitation for friends, family and relatives will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 4-8 p.m. Service for all family and relatives will be held on Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. All family and relatives to convene at the homeplace following the service.
The family wishes to extend the opportunity to join us in this celebration of Jo Ellen. Jo loved being on the go and surrounded by people. Feel free to participate in wearing masks if you so desire. We are respectful of other’s conditions and know that we are in your thoughts and prayers if you are unable to attend the memorials.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
