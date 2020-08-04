Paul Leon Selonke was born Oct, 24, 1961, to Leon and Florence Selonke. He passed away at his home in Bournsmouth, Great Britain on Thursday, July 16,2020.
Paul graduated from the Flambeau School in 1980. He enlisted in the Army, spending two years in the States and then the last two years in Berlin, Germany, where he met his future wife, Beate Friedl.
Paul and Beate were married in 1993 in England. Beate, being a veterinarian, they purchased the veterinarian business in Bournsmouth, England.
They have one son, Frederick Philip, born in 1999. In 2019, Paul and Beate sold their business and retired.
Paul is survived by his wife, Beate; son, Frederick; Paul's mother, Florence; brother, Philip; sister, Ellen (James) Hoyt; niece, Jennifer, and aunts and cousins. He is also survived by Beat's parents Edvard and Gisla Friedl of Berlin, Germany.
Commented