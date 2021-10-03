Etta Belle Richardson, 87, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1933, in West Branch, Mich., to John and Verna (Redmond) Richardson.
Etta is survived by her children, Sue Adams of Antigo, Dan Jennerman of Marshfield, Dave Jennerman (Peggy) of Ladysmith, Al Jennerman (Margaret) of DePere and Nancy Hall (Bill) of Bruce; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and one sister, Margaret Springer of Canada.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Verna; her sons, John and Hugh Jennerman; daughter, Jane Clayton and sister, Pat Clark.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at JS Supper Club in Ladysmith.
