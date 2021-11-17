Jeanne Shay

Jeanne Anne Shay, 80, of Bruce, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Jean was born on June 14, 1941, in Milwaukee to Donald and Irene (May) Burback. She moved to Bruce 25 years ago.
She married Gerald Shay in Milwaukee on June 20, 1959. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Daniel V. (Rhonda B.) Shay of Bruce; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Irene Burback; her husband, Gerald and her daughter, Michaelene Soletski (Shay).
A private graveside service will be held at Windfall Cemetery in Exeland at the convenience of the family.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
