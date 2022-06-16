Casmir Paul Dziemiela, 81, of Rice Lake, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Frederic Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Cas was born March 4, 1941, to August and Marie (Tallstem ) Dziemiela.
He was married at the Rice Lake City Park on Sept. 23, 2017, to Elaine Montanye.
Cas enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his friends and family.
Cas is survived by his wife, Elaine Dziemiela; daughter, Kim Dziemiela; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Al, Tony, Dave and Eugene; three sisters, Kathy, Barbara and Annie and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony; brothers: Flory, Tom, and Gino.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 17, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, June 17.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
