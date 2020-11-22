Kurtis Koehler

Kurtis Loyd Koehler passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020,at the age of 56, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Interment was at the church cemetery in Tony.