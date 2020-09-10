Frank Starcz

Frank Albert Starcz, 83, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Frank was born in Radisson on June 5, 1937, to John and Helen (Pichowicz) Starcz. After graduating high school, Frank went to work for Walter Brothers in Radisson and joined the National Guard where he served at Fort Lewis in Washington State for the Berlin Crisis. He also started his own business, Vacationland Specialty, which he operated until his retirement.
Frank married Donna Mae Shydlowski on June 6, 1964, and they had three children. After 39 years of marriage, Donna passed away in 2003. Frank then fell in love with Linda (Schmidtke) Breed and they were married on Oct. 11, 2008. They lived in Weyerhaeuser up until Frank’s passing.
In his earlier days, Frank loved baseball, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Later, he was the master of garage sales. He always enjoyed chatting with people and loved getting a “good deal."
Frank is survived by his wife, Linda Breed-Starcz; his daughter, Rebecca Starcz-Johnson of DePere; his daughter, Rhonda Schultz (Greg) of Birchwood; his son, Thomas Starcz of Radisson; his step-sons, Michael Breed of Cameron, Charlie (Jenny) Breed of Gillett and Clint (Becky) Breed of Eau Claire. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, John and Helen and brother, John Jr.
Frank will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Thank you to the staff at the Barron Medical Center and Mayo-Luther Critical Care Unit.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
Burial will be held in the Radisson Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
