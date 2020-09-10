Frank Starcz

Frank Albert Starcz, 83, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be held in the Radisson Cemetery.