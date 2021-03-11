Linda Kroll

Linda P. Kroll, 54, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Linda was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 18, 1966, to Suzanne Steele and Gordon Sellers.
She was a loving mother to her three children, whom she is survived in death by, Victoriya (Kurtis) Lemke, Scott (Tara) Farkas and Brandon Walters; her five grandchildren and her brother, Michael Steele.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Awilda Battin; her father, Norman Steele and Uncle, Leonard Kroll.
The family will be having a celebration of life to honor Linda in late spring 2021 with an intimate family burial prior.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred and can be sent to her children, 503 Springwheat Dr., Dundas, Minn., 55019.
She will be greatly missed, but we will carry her memory with us forever.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.