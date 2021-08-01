Elizabeth Mares

Elizabeth Frances Mares, 85, of Chetek, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Just Like Home in Chetek.
Elizabeth was born on Nov. 10, 1935 in Chetek, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Gulan) Novak. Growing up on the family dairy farm, Elizabeth was a graduate of Weyerhaeuser High School, then going to St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul to become a Registered Nurse, working in several hospitals. Later after raising a family, she provided home nursing care. She was the devoted mother and wife of 63 years (married August 30, 1958). Homes included Chicago and suburban Illinois; Ft. Dodge, Iowa; Terre Haute, Ind. and Kansas City, Mo.
Elizabeth and Stanley were fond of polka / country music and dancing. Along with her life time passion of cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, and holiday celebrations, her seven grandchildren became the focus of her life in later years. She loved them dearly and was proud of each one. She made room for morning walks with Stanley and their beloved dogs.
Elizabeth persevered through polio as a teenager and beat two kinds of cancer with the help of her family members and strong belief in God.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Dr. Stanley E. Mares, Chetek; son, Alan (Gayle) Mares, Arlington Heights, Ill.; daughters, Cindy (Neal) Rowe, Terre Haute, Ind.; Julie (Larry) Wambolt, Denver, Colo. and Tina Erickson, Dekalb, Ill.; grandchildren, Lance (Aubrey) White, Carolyn Rowe, Patrick Rowe, Cody Wambolt, Brooklyn Wambolt, Natalie Mares and Allyson Mares; brother, Dan (Diane) Novak, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lillian Novak; brother, Edward Novak; sister, Virginia Jaskowiak and son-in-law, Bradley Erickson.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, N3729 N 1st Street, Weyerhaeuser. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery following the service.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
