Elizabeth Mares

Elizabeth Frances Mares, 85, of Chetek, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Just Like Home in Chetek. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, N3729 N 1st Street, Weyerhaeuser. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery following the service.