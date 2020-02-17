Susan Stanisch

Susan "Sue" Elizabeth Stanisch, 74, of Ladysmith, joined her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Sue was born on June 3, 1945, in Superior, to Thomas and Ethel (Johns) Ferguson. She was a homemaker and also worked at the Rusk County Historical Society.

Although she was surrounded by her loved ones, it was the ones that surrounded her in life that were important. She loved her Lord and her family foremost and was so proud of them, but her friends were her gifts she often said.

She wrote her own obituary, as she wanted everyone to know she had led a very interesting life and had few regrets. All in all, her life was a full, good life. She loved to play cards, read, do volunteer work and always wanted to help the underdog. These things gave her great pleasure and satisfaction.

Susan is survived by her husband, Bob; her sons, Daniel (Dawn) Carrillo of Jackson and Robert (Jennifer) Stanisch of Eagle; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild and her brothers, John (Kathy) Ferguson of Arizona and Tom (Renee) Ferguson of Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael; her sister, Joan and her parents.

She loved her husband Bob with all of her heart. He made her feel loved, and she felt that he was her greatest blessing. He made her happy when sometimes life was dark.

A Celebration of Life will be held be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at One Hope Church in Sheldon with Pastors Darnell Curren and Micah Minton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rusk County Historical Society.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.