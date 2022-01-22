Tony Howard

Tony John Howard, 55, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Tony was born on Sept. 8, 1966, in Appleton to Terry and Patsy (Snell) Howard. Tony loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his three daughters, Summer Howard, Hope Howard and Autumn Howard, all of Ladysmith; nine grandchildren; five brothers, Terry Howard of Bruce, Gary Howard of Arkansas, Todd Howard of Bruce, Scott Howard of Appleton and Gregory Plach of Glen Flora and his sister, Virginia Krisik of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Patsy Howard.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
