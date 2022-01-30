Bessie Barg

Bessie Marie Barg, 88, was called to eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Vita Care Living in Ladysmith. A memorial service for Bessie M. Barg will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Embarrass, Wis., at a later date. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 4 from 4-7 p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith and again on Saturday morning at the church starting at 10 a.m.