Bessie Barg

Bessie Marie Barg, 88, was called to eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Vita Care Living in Ladysmith.
Bessie, the second of three daughters and three sons born to Norval C. Nigh and Blanche Alderson, was born July 16, 1933 in Fredonia, Kan. The Nigh family moved to Arkansas during her preschool years. While living in Ft. Smith, Ark., she attended parochial school at First Ev. Lutheran Church, graduating in 1946. She attended Ft. Smith Sr. High School and graduated in 1951.
As a child, she was received into God’s Kingdom of Grace in Holy Baptism on April 1, 1934, at the Methodist Church in Fredonia, Kansas. In 1948 she was confirmed with her class at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Ft. Smith, Ark. On June 14, 1953, she and Edgar E. Barg were united in holy matrimony at First Ev. Lutheran Church, Ft. Smith, Ark., the Rev. A.H. Schleef and Laverne W. Polley officiating. She and Rev. Edgar E. Barg lived at the Lutheran Indian Mission in Gresham, Wisconsin, as well as at Manitowoc, Embarrass, Ladysmith and Clintonville (Caroline) Wisconsin.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Joan (Mrs. David) Eickstaedt of Orlando Park, Ill., and Ellan Louise (Mrs. Roger) Stephenson of Ladysmith; two sons, Edgar James (Mrs. Shelley) Barg of Ladysmith and Emery Carl (Mrs. Michelle) Barg of Jefferson City, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl Francis Nigh of Clearwater, Fla. and one sister, Lora Ruth Hillman of Omaha, Neb.
Bessie was preceded in death by an infant sister; her parents, Norval and Blanche (Alderson) Nigh; her husband, Rev. Edgar E. Barg; two daughters, Esther Marie Barg and Elisabeth Ann Gaskill and two brothers, James Nigh and Jackie Nigh.
A memorial service for Bessie M. Barg will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Embarrass, Wis., at a later date. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 4 from 4-7 p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith and again on Saturday morning at the church starting at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Preschool.
