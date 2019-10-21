Helen Newton, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in New Mexico, where she had lived with her son, David, the past four years.
She missed 100 years old by two months and two days.
Helen was born in Bruce in 1919 to Rense and Helen Spoolhoff. She graduated from high school early and started teaching at Normal School at the age of 17.
She married Leonard "Porky" Newton in 1940 and had two sons.
She worked at a variety of grocery stores and restaurants throughout her life. She told many stories of waitressing at the Tee-Away,but The El Rancho was where she spent many years and she had wonderful memories (and some not so wonderful) of her years there.
Helen is survived by her son, David "Buster" of Belen, N.M.; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; her daughters-in-law, Pam and Linda; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1998 and her son, Art in 2016.
Burial will be at a later date.
