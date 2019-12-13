Tina Marie Anderson (nee Gill), age 60, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Tina was born on Sept. 23, 1959, in Ladysmith, a daughter of the late Tony and Rochelle (Rollins) Gill.
She attended Lake Holcombe Schools and graduated in 1978. Tina was an RN at Sunny Ridge in Sheboygan.
On September 11, 1982, she married James Anderson.
Survivors include her son, Anthony Anderson of Sheboygan; step-daughter, Jessica Anderson of Rhinelander; her sisters, Eva Zuengler of Sheboygan and Stephanie Gill of St. James, Minn.; her nephew, Will (Tina) Schneiderwent and their children, Bianca and Izzy and her niece, Nicole (Jose) Espana and their children, Alize and Romeo.
Following Tina’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, visit www.suchonfh.com.
