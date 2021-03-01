Terry Strouf

Terry L. Strouf, age 79, of Ojibwa, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.

Terry LeRoy Strouf was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Winter, the son of Joseph and Mildred (Brown) Strouf. He was raised in Winter on the family farm and graduated from Winter High School. He began his working career for American Motors in Kenosha where he spent several years.

On Oct. 21, 1961, Terry was joined in marriage to Cora Jarosz in Winter. They settled in Kenosha for a time before they moved to Alaska for a year. While in Alaska Terry worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and began a favorite pastime of hunting for moose. Terry and Cora returned to the Winter and Ojibwa area where Terry worked as a logger, carpenter and bartender.

Terry and Cora purchased the Ojibwa Club which they would operate for over 40 years. While operating the supper club, Terry also served as Ojibwa Town Board member, town constable, school bus driver and was a member of the Tavern League and Community Club. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed gardening and working around the family farm property. He also enjoyed making a great old fashioned, playing cribbage and attending First Presbyterian Church in Winter.

He will be remembered for his likable personality and his sense of humor. His grandchildren were a treasure to him.

Terry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cora; daughter, Chyrl (Rod) Pearson of Ojibwa; sons, Greg (Kris) of Winter and Terry (Renee) of Hayward; grandchildren, Kyle, Karmen, Keela, Haley, Adam, Riley and Rowen; great-granddaughters, Avery, Kaylee and Cora; sisters, Violet Biller of Winter and June Blaisdell of Kenosha; brother, Jack Strouf of Racine and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Bill Strouf; sisters, Lillian Burgess and Josephine Irvine and grandson Tanner Strouf.

A memorial service celebrating Terry’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Winter. A time of gathering will be held 10-11 a.m., Friday, at the church.