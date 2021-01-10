Cornelius Klaver

Cornelius Peter Klaver, age 83, of Hayward, formerly of Fall Creek, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, peacefully at home.
Peter loved the Lord, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Hayward.
Peter was born in Marinette, and began his work career in the Milwaukee area with AMC Motors. He then went to work for Wisconsin Bell, now AT&T, where he spent 37 years as a repair technician covering most of northern Wisconsin. He was a dedicated, hard working employee that never said no when a customer was in need of help. He spent many long hours in the field, climbing poles, and in customers’ homes.
Peter met the love of his life of 57 years, Margaret Verdegan, of Ladysmith, in the Milwaukee area. They were married on May 11, 1963, in Ladysmith, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Peter and Marge began raising their family in Milwaukee. They moved to Port Washington and finally settled in Fall Creek. They took their grandson, Chris Leverton, under their wings and raised him with much love.
During his life, Peter loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed berry picking, going to the cottage in Hayward and just being outdoors. He would spend quiet time reading his beloved western books, watching western movies and telling stories to his grandchildren. His favorite star was John Wayne.
Peter is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Jeff (Cathy) Klaver of Phillips; son at heart, Chris (Amber) Leverton of Hayward; daughters, Jacquelyn (Lawrence) Depa of Hayward and Laurie (Alvin) Klaver of Altoona; grandchildren, Stefany (Brian) Deering, Allyson Deering, Megan Klaver, Mathias (Emily) Depa, Eric (Brooke) Depa, Josh Linnell, Alex Coffee and Ashley Klaver; great-grandchildren Destiny, Freyja, and Elowyn Deering, and Colt Leverton; his brother, Carl (MaryLou) Albrecht of Bradenton, Fla.; his sisters, Joyce Langer of Menominee, Mich. and Carol (Clayton) Clark of Menominee, Mich., his sisters-in-law, Carol Klaver of Menominee, Mich., Pat (Tom) Janowicz of Eau Claire, Betty Verdegan of Eau Claire and Kathy Verdegan of Cadott, his brother-in-law, Mike (Carma) Verdegan of Tony and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; brother, Kenny and sister, Donna.
Private funeral services will be at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church in Tony and Catholic burial at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at a later date.
