Loreen B. Fredrickson, age 78, of Janesville, and formerly of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Hawthorne Home.
Loreen was born in Ladysmith on Nov. 29, 1940, the daughter of the late Loren and Bernice (Ralston) Beckett.
She is survived by her children, Luanne Stein of Janesville, Larry (Lori) Stein of Windsor, Colo. and Linda (Michael) Johnson of Fallon, Nev.; seven grandchildren and her brother, Jim (Diane Corbin) Beckett.
Interment will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Janesville is assisting the family.
