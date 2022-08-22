Sister Mary Rita Thompson, OSM, 88, died peacefully at Ladysmith Care & Rehab on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on April 15, 1934, to William Seth and Margaret Bonnes Thompson. She entered the Servants of Mary in 1948 as a freshman in high school and made her first profession of vows in 1953. Her religious name was Sister Mary Imelda.
She grew up in Amery, and graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows High School in Ladysmith. She held a bachelor of science degree from Mount Senario College and a CNA certificate from St. Paul TVI.
Sister Mary Rita taught for 21 years in elementary schools staffed by the Servants of Mary in Minnesota, New Jersey, and Wisconsin, including Our Lady of Sorrows School in Ladysmith. She then ministered as a central supply aide at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kewaunee, WI; parish visitor at Holy Rosary Parish, Medford, WI; CNA in Burnsville, MN; and home health aide in Minneapolis, MN, and in Amery and Portage, WI.
She was a tireless volunteer, assisting at Mary House of Hospitality in Wisconsin Dells, as well St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, River Haven Homeless Shelter, Divine Savior Extended Care, St. Mary’s Meals on Wheels, and Columbia County Extended Care in Portage, Wis.
She is survived by a brother, Thomas Moore (Shirley) Thompson of Shingle Springs, CA, many nieces and nephews, and the Ladysmith Servite Sisters, with whom she shared life for 74 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret Gail (Patrick) Enright, and her brother William Howard (Helen) Thompson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ladysmith, with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be at the church for 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Servants of Mary, PO Box 389, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
