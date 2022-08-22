Sister Mary Rita Thompson, OSM, 88, died peacefully at Ladysmith Care & Rehab on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ladysmith, with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be at the church for 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.