Barb Pflughoeft, 75, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Mom was born on Sept. 25, 1947, to Clifford and Gloria Reeves. Rumor has it that her blood ran Green and Gold when she arrived. Her younger brother, Larry, didn't seem to have the same affliction.
Mom graduated from Flambeau High School in 1965, and, after meeting the love of her life and greatest nemesis, she married Michael Pflughoeft in June of 1966.
In July of 1967 her greatest accomplishment was born, and she spent years trying to replicate the formula with three more daughters.
Alas, she could never achieve the same results.
Nevertheless, she persevered, raising three Green Bay Packer fans and only one non-believer.
Mom enjoyed putting the smackdown in cribbage games with her girls, snuggling with her dogs, sixties music, baking, reading, designing jewelry and giving Dad a hard time.
Did we mention she was a Packers fan?
Mom enjoyed her trips to Arizona every winter with Dad and loved the friends she made there as much as she loved the friends she had here.
Mom loved her girls, Missy, Nikki, Penny and Wendy, and grew to tolerate their significant others, Fred, Gary, Jeff and Ted.
She loved her 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren, the older the better.
Mom also loved her nieces and nephews, not all of them, mind you, just a few.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; two great-grandchildren, Kianna and Kaiden, and her son-in-law, Brian Sutten.
Please join us in a Celebration of our Mom's Life from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Drop Zone, 605 Summit Ave., Ladysmith. Feel free to wear "Game Day" gear and 1960s attire.
