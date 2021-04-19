Duane “Scotty” E. Clark, 97, of Glen Flora, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home, under the care of Hope Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Duane “Scotty” E. Clark, 97, of Glen Flora, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home, under the care of Hope Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented