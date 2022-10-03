Lila Mansky, age 96, of Rice Lake, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home.
Lila was born on March 8, 1926, in Iron Mountain, Mich., to John and Mabel Weyek. She moved to Weyerhaeuser as a child and graduated from Weyerhaeuser in 1944.
Lila was united in marriage to Chester Mansky on Aug. 30, 1944. Together they had a successful dairy farm in Weyerhaeuser. Lila also worked at the Bruce Sewing Factory for several years and Weather Shield Manufacturing in Ladysmith for 26 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, baking and dancing to polka music.
Lila is survived by her children, Jim (Arlene) Mansky, Carol Mansky DuBois and LuAnn Mansky Lynch; nine grandchildren, Kevin, Mark (Jessie), Tricia, Kerri (Dan), Shawna, Brian (Liz), Chelsey, Olivia and Clarice; seven great-grandchildren, Marty, Clara, Janessa, Savannah, Camden, Payton and Wren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Chester; two sons, Gerald and Roger; her parents; two brothers, Don and George “Pudge”; and a sister, Loretta Czyscon.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Marty Haglund officiating, with interment in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, at Appleyard’s Home for funerals.
