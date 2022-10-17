Robert Hanson

Robert Dean Hanson, 90, of Sheldon, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Mayo Health Systems-Bloomer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association in Riverside Cemetery.