Robert Hanson

Robert Dean Hanson, 90, of Sheldon, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Mayo Health Systems-Bloomer.
Robert was born on April 23, 1932, in Pekin, Ill., to Clarence J. and Laura H. (Stauthammer) Hanson and attended Flambeau School. Robert then enlisted in the Army and served from 1954 to 1956 while being stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
On July 17, 1954, Robert and Betty F. Mitzlaff were married in Jump River. He then farmed with his parents from 1956 to 1959 and then moved to Milwaukee and worked at Allis Chalmers and on construction. Robert and Betty moved to Glen Flora in 1964 and bought his parent’s farm in 1965. He farmed from 1965 to 1993 and then retired. He also worked part-time at Allen Bradley for 12 years.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also liked to snowmobile (in his younger years), watch baseball and he liked to go to antique car shows.
He is survived by his son, Gary Hanson; daughters, Gina Olson of Holcombe, and Donna Mabie of Ladysmith; his six grandchildren, Heather Post, Marsha Baseman, Derek Olson, Mindy Dabler, Cindy Mabie and David Hanson; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Laura Hanson; his wife, Betty on May 24, 2011; sisters, Verneal Verdegan, Frances Logsdon and Joyce Michael, granddaughter, Carrie Hanson and grandson, Curtis Hanson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association in Riverside Cemetery.
