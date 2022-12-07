Thomas D. Bell, 80 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Tom was born to Donald and Audrey Bell on March 16, 1942. He married Christine Bell in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 29, 1984.
Tom was publisher of the Ladysmith News, a fifth generation publisher.
He enjoyed rock collecting. He built a beautiful waterfall with rocks hand-picked from Lake Superior
He loved carpentry and had his own workshop. He also enjoyed camping and traveling with family.
Music was his passion.
He was a member of New Hope Pentecostal Church. He loved singing the song, “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Tom’s contagious smile brightened up a room.
Tom is survived by his wife Tina, 2 daughters; Amber (Matthew) Brackmann and Leslie (Kenneth) Harmon, grandchildren; Caliana Brackmann, Michael (Breena) Effertz, Evan Effertz, Alexander Effertz and Kyle Harmon, great-grandchildren; Matilda and Victor Effertz, 2 brothers; James (Judy) Bell and Michael (Krystal) Bell and 1 sister; Mary (Royal) Brandt. He is also survived by Kim O’Kelley and Melissa Sandvold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Audrey Bell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, at New Hope Apostolic Church in Ladysmith with Greg Welke officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and on Thursday at the church from 10-11 a.m.
