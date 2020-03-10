Pete Borsellino, 93, of Chicago, Ill., died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Adventist LaGrange Memorial Hospital in LaGrange, Ill.
Pete is survived by his wife, Dorothy Barron; his son, Rob J. Barron of Glen Flora and three grandchildren, Robert P. Barron of Chippewa Falls, Jessica N. (Kim Dvorak) Barron of Minnesota and Jeremiah W. Barron of Ladysmith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Military honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
