Pete Borsellino, 93, of Chicago, Ill., died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Adventist LaGrange Memorial Hospital in LaGrange, Ill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.