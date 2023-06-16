James Rydlund

James “Jim” M. Rydlund, 75, of Jim Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at home surrounded by family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman and Rev. William P. Felix will be celebrants of the service. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.