Erle Lee Barber, age 86, of Ladysmith, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, with his wife by his side.
He was born on May 6, 1935, in Ladysmith, son of Erle E. and Myrtle (Lee) Barber.
Erle is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine, where he met the love of his life, Priscilla Lavallee and married on Jan. 8, 1955. They then moved to Ladysmith in 1959 until they moved to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King in 2019.
Erle was owner/operator of Barber Welding and General Repair at his home in Ladysmith. He and Priscilla sold Christmas trees and wreaths, grown and harvested from their tree farm. They both were very active in local veterans activities, and he was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2490 where he held various leadership posts at the Veterans Memorial Association.
Erle was most happy when he was surrounded by his loving family.
Erle is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Priscilla Barber and their children, Roland (Jeanne) Barber of Ladysmith, Nancy (Mike) Kroening of Janesville, Brenda (Tony) Plana of Arlington, Va., Erle (Melody) Barber of Ladysmith and Della (Ray Kowalski) Goffin of Menomonie; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Louis (Kathy) Barber, Carol (Bob Kwapy) Barber, Dorothy Stenberg and David (Karen) Barber and many numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Barber; granddaughter, Cindy Nicole Plana; grandson, Justin James Barber and brother-in-law, Alan Stenberg.
Memorial services will be held onat 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Pavilion, N2665 Co. Road QQ, Waupaca, WI 54981 with Reverend Benjamin Schroeder officiating, followed by full military honors.
Erle will be put to rest at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca assisted the family with arrangements.
