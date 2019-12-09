Sharon Zehner,70, of Ladysmith, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with brain cancer.
Sharon was born on Aug. 3, 1949.
Sharon is survived by George Zehner, who she had four children with including sons, Guy (Vickie) Zehner and Koltin (Jamie) Zehner and daughter Danyel Grunseth. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Chris Zehner, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Pfefferle.She was also preceded in death by her son, George "Biff" Zehner, a great-granddaughter and three brothers.
Due to so much of Sharon's family living so far away, family members will plan a celebration of life party in the spring so her loved ones so far away will not have to travel on bad roads.
