Clarence R. Stine, 101, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. Burial with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association will be in Riverside Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 4 p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith and again on Thursday morning at the church starting at 10 a.m.
A complete obituary will be published in the Ladysmith News next week.
