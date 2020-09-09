Georgia Bullard

Georgia Jean Bullard, 70, of Holcombe, went home to be with Jesus in the Lord’s mansion in Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Friends and relatives are asked to visit at Faith Baptist Church, 724 Main Street, Cornell, at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Mark Williams at 2:30 p.m. with an internment of ashes to follow immediately after at the town of Washington Cemetery.