Brian Runnheim, 63, of Hinton, W.Va., passed away at his home in West Virginia on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A celebration of Brian's life/open house will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 2-5 p.m., at Dennis and Becky Kempen's farmstead (Kempen's Kattle Korral, N5149 County Road J Kennan.