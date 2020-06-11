Brian Runnheim, 63, of Hinton, W.Va., passed away at his home in West Virginia on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Born on April 26, 1957 in Ladysmith, Brian was the son and 11th child of Katherine and Nickolai Runnheim, of Hawkins. He graduated from Ladysmith High School.
Brian is survived by his husband and partner of 27 years, Ocea Trotter.
He is also survived by his brothers Norman (Cathy) of Kennan, Nick (Pat) of Catawba, Ron of Kennan and Wayne (Harrie) of Stacy, Minn.; his sisters, Janet (Mel) Arndt of Kennan, Agnes (Lyndon) Schancer of Hawkins, Carol (Mark) Koski of Marshfield, Shirley (Joe) Rades of Ham Lake, Minn. and Becky (Dennis) Kempen of Kennan and by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nickolai; his mother, Katherine; brother, David and his sister, Beverly Lazar.
A celebration of Brian's life/open house will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 2-5 p.m., at Dennis and Becky Kempen's farmstead (Kempen's Kattle Korral, N5149 County Road J Kennan. The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers or money, please donate to your favorite charity.
