Sheri D. (Olson) Gilles, 57, of Barron, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Sheri was born on Dec. 17, 1963, to Lisella and Wilbert "Shorty" Olson.
She was baptized and confirmed from Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon.
She graduated from Flambeau High School.
Sheri is survived by her daughter, Amanda; her son, Jonathon and her two grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Ellie (Larry) LaCasse, Karen (Don) Kamannm Linda (Ed) Rymer, Liz (Herb) Blaisdell and Tammy (Ed) Nichols and her brothers, Mike (Sally) Knutson, Rick Olson and Tim (Jessica) Olson. She is further survived by her foster sisters and brothers, Bev (Don) Augustine, Terri (Ed) Vojtasek, Bruce Ahrens, Wayne (Kristen) Ahrens, Sue Nichols and Mary (Steve) Scharenbrock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; her sisters, Pat Hollenbeck and Jo Ellen Edmonds and her nephew, Carey LaCasse,
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
