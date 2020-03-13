LaVern Strop

LaVern Edward Strop, age 83, of Barron, went home to his Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
LaVern was born on Jan. 12, 1937, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Ladysmith, to Edward and Rose (Mechelke) Strop. He served in the Army from November 1959 until February 1962. On Dec. 4, 1965, he married Marilyn Kraling at Trinity Lutheran in Rochester, Minn.
He worked at various jobs throughout his life as a carpet layer, a school bus driver and custodian for a school district in Minnesota. He retired from the school district on Dec. 31, 1999.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and tending to his flowers.
LaVern is survived by his wife, Marilyn and his brothers, Frank of Crossville, Tenn. and George (Helen) of Rochester, Minn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at First Lutheran Church in Barron with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning at the church. Burial will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.