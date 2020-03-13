LaVern Strop

LaVern Edward Strop, age 83, of Barron, went home to his Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at First Lutheran Church in Barron with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning at the church. Burial will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner.