Lillian Kukuczka

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Lillian Alberta (Niepow) Kukuczka on Aug. 5 at Yakima Memorial Hospital at the age of 89, just 2 weeks short of 90 years old.
Mom was born in 1931 in Ladysmith to Harry and Georgia Niepow and was the oldest of three siblings. She grew up on a dairy farm and became a wonderful cook and seamstress. She married Leonard Kukuczka in 1950, and they had three children. She and dad celebrated 53 years of marriage before dad passed in 2003. The family eventually moved to Yakima in 1961 and, with the exception of living in Kennewick, Wash., for a few years, has lived in Yakima ever since.
Mom was widely known for her cakes whether they be for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, she made everything in, on and around the cakes and delivered most of them too. She was greatly known for her beautiful handmade flowers, especially her roses. We kids always looked forward to mom having to work on the cakes, because then she was taking over the entire dinner table to prepare the cakes, which meant we then HAD to eat on tv trays in the living room and watch tv!
Mom was dad's bookkeeper for his heating and air conditioning business before they both retired and started traveling to Arizona for the winter months for several years until dad's health became a problem.
Mom loved the outdoors and our camping trips to the Cascades and our visits to Mt. Rainier and the Rimrock Lake area. She greatly enjoyed the annual Mother's Day trips to the Cascades when she would get into Lee's jeep and they'd go up and see the wild flowers and wildlife.
In her later life, mom took up painting after attending a Bob Ross painting class that she got as a gift from dad for Christmas. She stayed through the entire class even though it was snowing hard that day and many of the roads were closed. She enjoyed painting all sorts of things, but mostly loved flowers, mountains and the ocean. Later on, she took up adult coloring books and when she tired of coloring, there was always a good supply of western and romantic books that kept her reading long into the night.
Mom is a lifetime member and Past President of the VFW Post 379 Auxiliary.
Mom is survived by her three children: Linda Peterson, Tumwater, Wash., Lorraine Potter and Lee Kukuczka of Yakima, as well as her two grandchildren, Tammy Potter and Kenny Potter both of Spokane, Wash. In addition she has three great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hunter Parker, and Easton Potter, all of Spokane. She is also survived by a sister, Laura Simonson and brother, Larry (Debbie) Niepow, both of Chippewa Falls, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and numerous brother and sister-in-laws.
The family wishes to extend their warmest thank you to the doctors and nurses at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during her final days.
MOM...We know dad is waiting for you, as he needs his best dancing partner for all the polkas and dances in heaven. Every time we see a shooting star in the skies, we know it's you and dad racing to another dance!!
Due to the current virus, concerns there will be no formal service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the VFW Post 379 Auxiliary, in care of Annette Buck, Treasurer, 1302 Rock Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.
To share a fond memory of Lillian please visit www.lepfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.