Daniel Reynolds

Daniel Bruce Reynolds, 70, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith after battling cancer for six years.
He was born on May 2, 1952, in Chicago, Ill., to William and Margaret Reynolds.
Dan loved playing softball, cards and doing woodworking most of his life. He got the nickname “Bad Dan”.
He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He lived in the Ladysmith area for the last 6 years.
He is survived by his son, Dan Bruce (Regina Breezee) Tacchia; daughters, Danielle (Stephen) Liesenfelder and Nikki Hetchler; five grandchildren, Jessica, Jolee, Dorian, Giovanni and Shean; great-grandson, Mason Birch and four brothers, John Reynolds of Illinois, Walter (Bonnie) Reynolds of Illinois, and Thomas and Arthur Reynolds, both of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Williams Reynolds and and two sisters-in-law, Pattie and Sue Reynolds.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
