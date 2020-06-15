Jean Darnell Noyes, age 78, of Bruce, formerly of St. Paul and Shoreview, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Survived by sons, Mike, Bryan and Tim; grandchildren, Erin, Elliott, Savannah and Sara; sister, Joan Norman; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by husband, Tom, and daughter, Dawn.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19, Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater.
Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
