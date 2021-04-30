Elaine D. Wegener, 93 of Ladysmith, died on Feb. 24, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
