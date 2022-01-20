Edwin Bloomer

Edwin Joseph Bloomer, 92, also known as “Ed” or “Bud”, of Mountain Grove, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Glenwood Healthcare in Seymour, Mo.
The son of Thomas and Martha (Guns) Bloomer, he was born in Ladysmith, on July 8, 1929.
On Aug. 2, 1958, he married Gwen Hebbring in Winter. They have seven children: Robert, Anna, Roger, Kara, Allen, Kevin and Kurt.
He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the Air Force as an Airman 1st Class.
Having bought the family farm in Tony, he lived there until June of 1973, when he moved his family to Pleasant Prairie.
Edwin also worked at American Motors, Chrysler in Kenosha, from 1970 until April of 1989 when he retired. He moved to Birch Tree, Mo., in December of 1989.Then a few years later, he moved to Mountain Grove, Mo., where he lived the remainder of his life.
He loved his family and loved to travel, taking many trips mainly in the U.S. and Canada.
Some of his hobbies and interests included doing family history, which he spent many hours working on, and enjoying the outdoors.Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, chess, and checkers, putting puzzles together, and doing crossword puzzles.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Martha Bloomer; nine siblings, Thomas, Jeanette, Blanche, Clayton, Wayne, Patricia, David, John and Raymond; son, Allen; daughter-in-law, Candy, and grandson, Andrew.
He is survived by Gwen; six children, Robert Bloomer, Anna (Scott) Larsen, Roger (Kathy) Bloomer, Kara (Virgil) Stephens, Kevin Bloomer and Kurt Bloomer; daughter-in-law, Theresa Malburg; twelve grandchildren, Danny, Amber, Joe, David, Annalicia, Thomas, Erin, Bethany, Lauren, Jacob, Chance, and Amanda; three step-grandchildren, April, Rachel and Diane; nine great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Tyler, Kayleigh, Jasper (JAC), Isla, Christian, Kamdin, Juniper and Luke; nine step-grandchildren, Sarah, Odelia, Kenneth, Nathaniel, Alexander, Kira, Jessica, Matthew, and a new great-granddaughter and two siblings, Priscilla VanHeesch and Daniel (Sharon) Bloomer.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
Visitation for Edwin Bloomer will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9-10 a.m. at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove, Mo. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 10 a.m. with Rev. Greg Thompson officiating. Song selections will be “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Old Rugged Cross” and “Far Side Banks of Jordan”.
Burial will be in Willow Springs Cemetery in Mountain Grove, Mo., under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home-Mountain Grove.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.