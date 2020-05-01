Esther Barg

Esther Marie Barg, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her Yulee, Fla., residence.
Esther was born in Shawano and moved to Yulee five years ago from Melbourne, Fla. She was of the Lutheran Faith. She earned her bachelors degree from Concordia University.
Esther was active with the Jaycees in her younger years. She was a talented musician and vocalist and was proficient on organ, piano and guitar. She was also a church organist.
She was an avid quilter. She was also skilled in knitting and many other crafts.
Survivors include her daughter, Katika Boggs (Matthew) of Glen Flora; her son, Christopher Swanson of Stanley; her mother, Bessie Barg of Ladysmith; brothers, Edgar Barg (Shelley) of Ladysmith and Emery Barg (Michelle) of Jefferson City, Mo.; sisters, Elaine Eickstaedt (David) of Orland Park, Ill. and Ellen Stephenson (Roger) of Ladysmith; brother-in-law, Doug Gaskill of Miles City, Mont.; seven grandchildren, Tylar Swanson, Austen Boggs, Zander Boggs, Emerald Swanson, Chyanna Kosterman, Anastasia Biller and Sierra Swanson; her great-grandchild, Brynna Kosterman and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her father, Edgar E. Barg and a sister, Elisabeth Gaskill.
No local services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to either Lutheran Social Services (www.lutheranservices.org) or your local animal shelter (the local shelter in Ms. Barg’s residential area is at the following link: www.nassauhumane.org).
