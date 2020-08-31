Pearl Howard

Pearl Dora Howard, aged 92, passed away at the Ladysmith Care & Rehab on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1927, in Walrath, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late James and Dora K. Emry. She married Robert I. Howard on Sept. 21, 1942. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1997.
Pearl and Robert moved to Hawkins in 1949. Pearl was a dairy farmer, housewife and mother of 15 children. She enjoyed living on the farm and milking the cows, time with her family and babies (anyone’s). Pearl was an avid reader and instilled this love in her children and grandchildren by reading aloud countless books as well as passing her books along to others to read. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and watching the wildlife, including the moose that came to visit her for two weeks. She loved feeding people and no one ever left hungry. If you were lucky enough to catch a fish in the creek she was happy to fry it up for you to eat.
Survivors include her children: Peggy Edinger of Altoona, Bob (Susan) Howard of Colorado, Kathy Moreau of Ladysmith, Davis (Bonnie) Howard of Eau Claire, Russ (Carol) Howard of Mosinee, Judy (Mike) Minier of Oxford, Jerrold (Karen) Howard of Hawkins, Patrick Howard of Chippewa Falls, Timothy Howard of Ladysmith, Douglas Howard of Oak Creek, Trudy (John) Armstrong of Ladysmith, Kate (Michael) Buchanan of Chippewa Falls and Elton Howard of Hawkins. She is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and her sister Florence Debely, of Bremerton, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her sons, Raymond and James; her sons-in-law, Larry Edinger and Joseph Moreau and daughters-in-law, Lois Howard Lassee and Judy Howard; five sisters, Nellie Hudson, Ruth Richson, Shirley Philips, Carol LaPorte and infant Anna May Emry; her brother, Timothy Emry; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Pearl’s family would like to thank the staff of The Care & Rehab of Ladysmith and Hope Hospice staff for all their care and Dr. Richard Rapp.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hawkins Library or the Hawkins Senior Center.
