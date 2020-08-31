Pearl Howard

Pearl Dora Howard, aged 92, passed away at the Ladysmith Care & Rehab on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.