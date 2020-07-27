Judy Jordan

Heaven received their newest angel, Judy B. Jordan, who had a heart of gold on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 75, surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. A small service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m.at Bruce Federated Church in Bruce, followed by a service at the cemetery. A private gathering for the immediate family after services due to Covid-19.