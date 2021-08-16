Lesley Paul, 53 of Bruce, WI, died suddenly at her home on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
She was born in Ladysmith on Nov. 8, 1967, to Woodie and Elva Kohler. She was a lifelong resident of Bruce. In May 1989, she married Micheal Paul in Birchwood. They later divorced, but stayed friends. Lesley’s life was being a grandma; she adored her family.
Lesley is survived by daughters, Samantha (Kyle) Makowsky of Cameron and Sara Paul of Rice Lake; seven grandchildren, Addison, Raylinn, Bowen, Jacob, Summer, Kylie and Khloe; brothers, Jim (Ziggy) Kohler and David (Tammy) Kohler and sisters, Janet (Mike) Ptacek and Nancy (Tom) Schweitzer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Hunter and sister, Sharon Kramer.
A private family service will be held with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
