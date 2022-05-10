Anna Mary Jenness-Berthold went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Anna Mary was born on May 21, 1923, to Clyde and Theo (Robb) Jenness, on the farm her parents homesteaded at Bruce.
After she got out of high school, she went to work for the bullet factory inspecting bullet points and lead. When the bullet factory shut down, she went to work in Evanston, Ill., to be a companion and caregiver for an elderly woman who founded one of the first life insurances for women in 1892. One of Anna’s most exciting moments was taking her for rides in her limousine.
Anna left this job to go into full time work for the Lord in North Carolina; into a religious printing shop where they sent out Gospel literature. She worked on a folding machine, small press and a linotype machine. She left the printing shop to get married to the Lord’s appointed; Elmer Berthold. After her marriage and the death of her husband of 52 years and 8 months, she started writing “Messages of Help” letters to people to help them in the Lord and also sent way of salvation tracts to people.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; son, Daniel; parents, Clyde and Theo (Robb) Jenness; two sisters, Lillian Butler and Lila DeCato, a brother, Allen and three nephews, Gary and Larry Jenness and Darhold DeCato.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis of Ladysmith and Robert and Randy of Bruce; two daughters, Ruth Ann Poirier of Richmond, Mo., and Doloris Farber of Mahaffey, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Jacyln Martz of Baraboo; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was affiliated with the Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Pastor Truman Stricklen officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from noon-2 p.m.
Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery.
