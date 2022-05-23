John H. Timmers, 87, of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Catawba, to John and Josephine (Kempen) Timmers. In 1990, he moved into Ladysmith from Kennan, where he and Barbara (Arndt) Timmers were married on April 27, 1957.
John spent two years in the Army. Upon returning to the Kennan area, he married. Barbara and he bought a dairy farm and raised their family in Kennan. Upon retiring, they moved to Ladysmith.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. John was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; three sons, Louis Timmers of Wayne, Alan (Joy) Timmers of Hawkins and Mike (Dana) Timmers of Baldwin; three daughters, Darlene Van De Voort of Ladysmith, Mary (Allen) Eberle of Cedar Falls and Jodi (Mike) Fedie of Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Carrie Timmers of Woodville; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Anna) Timmers and two sisters, Elaine Malitz and Mary (Ralph) Schwartz.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Timmers III and a daughter-in-law, Patty Timmers.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba with Father Madanu Lourdu Raju and Father Papi Reddy Yeruva co-celebrating. Burial will be in the Kennan Cemetery at a later date. Military Honors will be performed immediately after the Mass by American Legion Post #362 Kennan-Catawba. A Rosary will be held on Friday morning starting at 9 a.m. at the church followed by a memorial visitation until the Mass starts.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting with the Mass.
