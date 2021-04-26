Fredrick Ewald

Fredrick “Fritz” Ewald, 73, of Bruce, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Private interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 1, at the Bruce American Legion from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Honor Guard service will start at 11 a.m., Saturday.