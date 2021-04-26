Fredrick Ewald

Fredrick “Fritz” Ewald, 73, of Bruce, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Fritz was born on Dec. 28, 1947, in Ladysmith, to Harold and Loraine (Drake) Ewald.
Fritz graduated from Bruce High School in 1966. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in Vietnam. He was Honorably Discharged in 1971 after four years of service. Fritz married the love of his life, Rose Soukup, on May 20, 1972.
Fritz drove truck, delivering cars to dealerships for 16 years. He enjoyed reuniting with his classmates during his journeys across the country. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting with his sons, camping, fishing and spending time with his family. Fritz made many great memories with his wife and grandchildren, taking them on trips to Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, Science Museum, Duluth Zoo, Lambeau Field and numerous day trips. Fritz was immensely proud of his grandchildren and attended as many events as possible.
Fritz is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rose; two sons, Charles (Patricia) of Rice Lake and Joseph of Maple; four grandchildren, Kaylynn, Derek, Doris and Jolene; his brothers, Wesley of Hoffman Estates, Ill., Robert of Bruce and Michael (Michele) of Ladysmith; his sister, Jean of Cameron; 10 nieces and six nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Loraine (Drake) Ewald; his sisters, Lynda Westlund and Rose Worman; and his brother, Gerald (Jerry) Ewald.
Private interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 1, at the Bruce American Legion from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Honor Guard service will start at 11 a.m., Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented