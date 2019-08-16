Lee B. Glenn, age 87, of Holcombe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Holcombe United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Paul Messmer. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Holcombe United Methodist Church on Saturday. Military honors will be conducted by Cornell Legion immediately following the service. Private family interment will be at a later time in the Holcombe Cemetery.