Lee B. Glenn, age 87, of Holcombe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family.
Lee was born on March 21, 1932, the son of Lyle and Eliza (Carroll) Glenn in Holcombe. He was united in marriage to Marlene Robinson on Nov. 15, 1952.
Lee served in the U.S. Air Force, Army National Guard and spent several years as a Merchant Marine sailing the Great Lakes.
He has been a member of the Lake Holcombe Methodist Church for many years.
Lee is survived by his children, Marla (Mark) Fredeman, Michael (Jean) Glenn and Sharlee (Curtis) Lemcke; his nephew Mathew (Jackie) Glenn, whom Lee thought of as his son; Mitzy (Tom) Edwards, whom Lee thought of as his daughter and son-in-law; and his long-time special friend, Dolly Colbenson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Mattson, Brian (Flor) Glenn, Rachel (Bradley) Wheeler, Dylan Lemcke, Shannon (Kristi) Carrell, Stacy (Tony Jensen) Atchison and Jennifer Wright; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and his siblings, Roderick Glenn and Geraldine (Dan) Gibbs; his sister-in-law, Karon Glenn and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful canine companion, Otis and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marlene Evon (Robinson) Glenn; parents, Lyle and Eliza Glenn; his sister, Donna Dain and his brother-in-law, Merlyn Dain.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Holcombe United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Paul Messmer. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Holcombe United Methodist Church on Saturday.
Military honors will be conducted by Cornell Legion immediately following the service.
Private family interment will be at a later time in the Holcombe Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional personal care and compassion to us and our father during his final days.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Holcombe United Methodist Church, or the Lake Holcombe Lions Club Food Pantry Fund Raiser.
